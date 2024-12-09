‘We will serve the Lord,’ Obi Cubana vows to God as he shares Christmas family picture

Obi Cubana, the billionaire businessman whose real name is Obinna “Obi” Iyiegbu, has made a promise to “serve the Lord” alongside his family.

The promise came in a caption of a Christmas family picture he shared on his Instagram page.

The photo contains Obi Cubana himself, his wife, Ebele Iyiegbu, their sons and extended family all wearing lovely Christmas outfits.

In an apparent move to appreciate God for keeping them through the year to witness another festive season, which is fast approaching, the billionaire dedicated his household to the service of the Lord. Obi Cubana’s caption reads,

The smell of Christmas “As for me and my household, we will serve The Lord….amen “Happy Sunday, fam

This is not the first time in recent time that Obi Cubana has put out a positive message. A few weeks ago, he touted the importance of sibling love when he shared fond memories of himself and his siblings.

He shared photos of himself and his four siblings on his verified page, writing about the importance of bonding and making good memories with one’s siblings anytime they link up.

The nightlife mogul observed that the world more often than not tries to make hatred and bitterness look normal while portraying love as abnormal.

Speaking with pride, the father of four expressed excitement that he enjoys a good standing with his siblings.