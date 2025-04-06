VIDEO: We don’t want marriage - Iyabo Ojo rules out going to the altar with Paulo

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has revealed that there is no plan for her relationship with music executive Paul Okoye, popularly known as Paulo, to lead to marriage.

The actress who is preparing for her daughter Priscilla’s wedding to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux made the revelation during an appearance on TVC’s Your View.

Ruling out marrying the music executive, the mother of two explained that the objective of their relationship is not marriage, adding that they are both comfortable with the current arrangement.

Shedding more light on the dynamics of their current arrangement, the actress disclosed that anytime she feels like being alone, she leaves his house and returns to her house, and Paulo understands.

She said, “Because of the way I work, I am such a workaholic, and he is also a workaholic. That Igbo man likes to work. For me, there are times when I want to be alone, and I just pack my bags and return to my house. We never fight over that because he understands.”

“We don’t want marriage,” she added.

Recall that Iyabo first went public with her relationship with Paulo on her 45th birthday on December 21st, 2022.

She confirmed the relationship on Instagram by sharing a video collage of the times they spent together.

A year after the announcement, in an interview, Paulo jokingly lamented how the mother of two had invaded his space and snatched him from his several side chics.