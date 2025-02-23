Veteran Nollywood actor hospitalised after suffering stroke to the brain

Veteran Nollywood actor John Amaefule has been hospitalized after he suffered a stroke, incapacitating him.

The veteran’s Nollywood colleague, Stanley Ontop, posted about the sad development on Instagram.

The younger actor revealed that Amaefule is currently admitted at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Owerri, Imo State capital.

Stanley confirmed that the veteran actor suffered the stroke this morning with the left side of his brain affected.

He added that the family of the actor is now seeking financial assistance from the public to cater to his medical needs and save him from dying.

Stanley wrote, “Nollywood Veteran Actor John Amaefule was rushed to hospital this morning in Owerri after encountering Stroke.

“His family is asking Nigerians to please help. He’s currently in FCM Owerri, and they need money to save this man. He had a stroke on the left side of his brain. Which is likely causing right-sided weakness. They need to do a Lipid panel test, Hemoglobin Alc test, Electrolyte urea and creatinine test for him.”

This development with Amaefule serves as an unpleasant reminder of the challenges often faced by Nollywood practitioners in the latter stages of their careers.

Recently, we have seen veterans across Nollywood run to the public to seek financial aid due to one challenge or the other.