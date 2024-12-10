Veteran comedian Igosave laments widespread hunger in Nigeria

Nigerian comedian Igosave has sparked reactions after expressing his sadness over the widespread hunger of Nigerians.

Taking to his Instagram story on December 9, 2024, he urged people to have compassion and assist others in need,when they can.

He wrote, "The hunger in this country is so loud that you don’t need earphones to hear the sound.... The amount of 'I Need Small Favour for Xmas' on my phone this year is an all-time record breaker! Please lend a helping hand to whoever you can help if it’s convenient for you."

His post resonated with many, sparking a wave of comments from Nigerians who shared their own frustrations and experiences with the rising cost of living.

See reactions below:

"Omo!! With the way things are expensive now, I agree with Jehovah Witness that Christmas isn’t Dec 25th."

"I'm telling you that 300k couldn't get a full food stuff again. 300k just dey like 30k now. May God help this country oh."

"When T-pain said in his campaign speech “ we will widen the taxes and reduce the purchasing power of the people.. then ended it bulaba balabu people took the bulaba more seriously 😢😢 omo it’s not funny ooo"

"I no even care about Christmas I don zero that one from my mind…na my houserent dey gimme hbu rn,,,I’m tired"