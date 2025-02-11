Veekee James reacts to backlash for Teni singing at her anniversary party

Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James has cleared the air on the controversy surrounding her recent wedding anniversary party, where singer Teni performed.
Veekee James and her husband Femi Atere celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a fun-filled bash on February 10, 2025, which quickly became a trending topic. However, things took a different turn after she announced that Afrobeat singer Teni attended the party and performed for the guests. Because of this, she was reminded about her lifestyle choice as a devoted Christian, and many accused her of being a hypocrite for having a secular artiste at her celebration.
The next day, she responded to the controversy and stated that her love for Teni in particular does not change her devotion to Christ.
"I'm a Jesus baby, I'm a daughter of Zion, I'm a kingdom influencer. And yes, I loveeeeeee Teni Makanaki, Zero hypocrisy zone! ❌" she said in her Instagram post. She then posted a video of Teni's performance, which had her father dancing and grooving.
Se reactions to Veekee James' post:
Who doesn't love Teni.......For your case ooooooo
I love Veekee with all my heart. And I have been a die hard fan, loving how you promote family, love and personal growth. However, even though I'm still in my early days of knowing Jesus as I'm still learning, one thing I know for sure is that there are songs that does not glorify God. They may appear pleasing and soothing to our soul. Songs are spirit inspired, and if these songs are Godly inspired, they will glorify God. I too struggled with it but I have to talk a lead from the word of God.It's a bitter pill 💊, you can choose to ignore
I love you Vickieee James but your Teni has never sang about Jesus before and we can't sing her songs unto the lord also....keep this kinda of convictions personal alot of persons learn from you don't lead them into confusion because they don't understand what you understand yet....