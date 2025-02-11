Veekee James reacts to backlash for Teni singing at her anniversary party

I love Veekee with all my heart. And I have been a die hard fan, loving how you promote family, love and personal growth. However, even though I'm still in my early days of knowing Jesus as I'm still learning, one thing I know for sure is that there are songs that does not glorify God. They may appear pleasing and soothing to our soul. Songs are spirit inspired, and if these songs are Godly inspired, they will glorify God. I too struggled with it but I have to talk a lead from the word of God.It's a bitter pill 💊, you can choose to ignore