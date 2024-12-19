Toyosi being assertive was once a problem for me - Daniel Etim-Effiong

Nigerian actor Daniel Etim-Effiong has opened up about the early struggles in his marriage to his wife, Toyosi, revealing how her assertiveness initially posed a challenge for him.

A video clip from the actor's interview showed the vulnerable moment in which the actor explained how he wasn't accustomed to strong opinions and decision-making from a partner until he married Toyosi.

He explained, "I'm not used to people having their say; I'm used to 'Should we do this? Should we do that?' sitting with the family to decide things you know? I never got to be that assertive, so being with a wife who was that assertive was chaotic for me and was problematic."

The actor explained how Toyosi's assertiveness left him questioning his role as a husband at the beginning of their marriage.

"I felt I was losing my grip on the marriage, and I felt I wasn't being man. I felt like I wasn't being a husband, so it was messing with my mind," he said.

The father-of-three also detailed how he had to learn to set boundaries with female friends and counterparts.