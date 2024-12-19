Toyosi being assertive was once a problem for me - Daniel Etim-Effiong

Nigerian actor Daniel Etim-Effiong has opened up about the early struggles in his marriage to his wife, Toyosi, revealing how her assertiveness initially posed a challenge for him.
A video clip from the actor's interview showed the vulnerable moment in which the actor explained how he wasn't accustomed to strong opinions and decision-making from a partner until he married Toyosi.
He explained, "I'm not used to people having their say; I'm used to 'Should we do this? Should we do that?' sitting with the family to decide things you know? I never got to be that assertive, so being with a wife who was that assertive was chaotic for me and was problematic."
The actor explained how Toyosi's assertiveness left him questioning his role as a husband at the beginning of their marriage.
"I felt I was losing my grip on the marriage, and I felt I wasn't being man. I felt like I wasn't being a husband, so it was messing with my mind," he said.
The father-of-three also detailed how he had to learn to set boundaries with female friends and counterparts.
Etim-Effiong said, "I didn't know how to set boundaries with women around me at the time, so I was all over the place. It was later that I started to learn about boundaries. You actually need to draw the line and say it's not okay to call me at funky hours of the night. Yeah, she might be your friend, but it's not okay; you're married now. Things like that, for example, so the issues went on and on and we'd quarrel and not be able to fix it."