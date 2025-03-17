Timi Dakolo reacts to Apostle Lazaurs' comments about gospel singers charging for appearances

Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has responded to comments made by Apostle Lazarus, who criticised gospel artists for charging fees to perform at church events.
The pastor suggested that ministry should not be commercialised highlighting a time a singer charged 5 million to come and sing for his congregation. His statement sparked debate and reactions within the gospel and gospel music community.
In a detailed post, Dakolo defended gospel musicians, highlighting the financial investment required to sustain their craft. He urged Christians to recognise that, beyond its spiritual significance, music is also a profession that demands compensation.
My dear Christains, a quote/comversation can sound intelligent and deep yet untrue. Just like everyone else. You deserve the very best things life has to offer. You should be paid what you deserve. Studio session, production and promotion cost a lot. You have a family to feed, you have rent to pay.
You have more songs to put out. We should stop all these attack on people’s work. As much as it is spiritual, music is an art. If you can’t pay people, Use your choir members and pay the amount you could have given the guest artist. I doubt the second part.
The singer also pointed out that churches spend substantial amounts on architecture, event promotions, and pastoral engagements, questioning why musicians are often expected to offer their services for free.
This gaslighting has to stop, Gospel ministers want good things too, they are not beggars, the best of architects are called upon to build big church, large sum money disbursed for promoting big programs and all. No one should diminish another persons ministry, Ministry needs music and music needs ministry.
It takes at least 10years and chains of hours to be an elite musician. Develop your Musicians and singers in your church and pay them well. Leave all these belittling alone None of these people saying these will fly economy and travel alone to save money for the ministry that invites to preach. All this was said in love.