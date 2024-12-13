Three more men accuse Diddy of rape and sexual assault in new lawsuits

Three men have filed separate lawsuits accusing Sean "Diddy" Combs of drugging and sexually assaulting them between 2019 and 2022.

Two of the plaintiffs allege that they were invited to parties with Combs, where he offered them alcoholic drinks that caused them to lose consciousness, after which they claim they were raped. One anonymous plaintiff, referred to as John Doe, accuses Combs of assaulting him at an afterparty in 2019 at the Marquee nightclub in New York.

He states that after consuming a drink provided by Combs, he became disoriented and blacked out. He further claims that during brief moments of awareness, he noticed that he was being assaulted while being recorded by a man and a woman. The plaintiff states that the following morning, he was given $2,500 by the same individuals who filmed the assault, who claimed the money came from Combs.

Another anonymous plaintiff accuses Combs of assaulting him at a 2020 party at his East Hampton home. The plaintiff alleges that after drinking alcohol offered by Combs, he lost consciousness and was assaulted by Combs and others while drifting in and out of awareness.

The third plaintiff, who had worked for Combs since 2006, claims that in February 2020, he met Combs at a hotel to discuss unpaid wages. He alleges that during the meeting, Combs gave him a drink he believes was drugged, causing him to lose consciousness. When he woke up, he claims he found Combs assaulting him, with Combs allegedly telling him that if he went to the police, no one would believe him.

Combs’ legal team has denied all accusations, calling the lawsuits "full of lies." They stated, “We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him.” Combs is currently being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after being denied bail three times.

Attorney Thomas Giuffra, who represents the plaintiffs, revealed that over 60 people have contacted his office with similar allegations against Combs. Giuffra explained that the plaintiffs decided to file anonymously due to their fear of Combs' influence and power, adding that his office thoroughly investigated each claim before moving forward with these three cases.

In addition to these civil lawsuits, Combs faces federal charges in connection with sex trafficking and racketeering, allegedly orchestrating a long-standing scheme involving sexual abuse and exploitation, including arranging drug-fueled events with male sex workers.