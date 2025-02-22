The devil tried again - Adesua opens up on emergency C-section, family struggles

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi has opened up about her medical struggles in 2024, revealing that her husband also had his fair share.

Adesua made the revelation in her birthday message as she added a new year on February 22nd.

In the lengthy post shared on her Instagram page, Adesua revealed that 2024 tried to take the wind out of her sail as she named the illness she battled with for months.

She added that while she was dealing with her own medical issues, the love of her life, her husband Banky W, had another surgery for cancer.

Furthermore, Adesua revealed that she underwent an emergency C-section because the devil tried with her life again, and she had a harrowing healing process.

The mother of two expressed her gratitude to her doctors who looked after her in Lagos, Nigeria, and Washington, DC. She also thanked everyone who showed her grace even when they didn’t know what she was going through.

Her post reads;

IT’S MY BIRTHDAYYYYY!!!

Long post alert.

2024 really tried to take the wind out of my sail, so I am so grateful to be here celebrating my life and God’s faithfulness.

From being ill for months with hyperemesis (if you’re going through this, I see you. It’s not in your head. You are as ill as you feel & think you are, and yes, you need help),

to be admitted to hospital, to find out the love of my life needed another surgery to remove a cancerous tumor while being sick and pregnant, to end up with an emergency c-section because the devil tried it with my life AGAIN, to a harrowing healing process…it was a lot.

I want to thank all the doctors who looked after me in Lagos, Nigeria, and the team in Washington DC that pretty much saved my life. I am here, and I am grateful.

I also want to thank God for my incredible husband. Banky, I love you to life.

I also want to thank everyone who gave me grace in 2024, especially those who didn’t know what I was going through. I know I missed a lot. I was missing a lot, but you extended grace and wrapped me in so much love.

My village people are incredible.

God has used this season to stretch me and show me that I am capable of much more than I ever realized.

Now? NOW, I am coming for everything that’s mine. Nothing and nobody can stop me.