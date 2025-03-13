Taking care of your woman does not make you a 'simp' - Uzor Arukwe

Nigerian actor Uzor Arukwe has addressed criticism regarding his role in the recently released YouTube film 'Love in Every Word', which has sparked widespread conversation online.

The movie, which has gained significant popularity since its release, particularly among female audiences, portrays themes of love, responsibility, and financial commitment in relationships. However, some male viewers have taken issue with its depiction of men, leading to a heated debate on social media for days on end.

The critics of the movie have since argued that the portrayal of Arukwe's character—a generous, loving 'Odoguwu who fights for and spends money on his woman'—does' not align with reality.

An X user addressed the actor, telling him that his portrayal of Anambra men as 'simps' - 'people who tries too hard to do what other people want, especially in a romantic relationship.- is wrong.

"Anambra men are not simps. Your movie is liked only my ladies, who have always had the illusion of an odogwu that’ll spend his last dime on them," said the X user

In response, Arukwe defended his character and the movie’s message, saying, "Taking care of your woman and spending money on her doesn’t make you a simp. It only makes you a responsible man. How else do you show love to your partner if you can’t take care of their needs from the abundance of your wealth?"

The film, as well as Arukwe's response, has since reignited debates about financial responsibility in relationships, with many applauding his stance while others argue that financial provision should not define love or masculinity.

See reactions below:

I knew that movie will really get so many people who treats their partners badly triggered

The movie triggered a lot of broke badly raised irresponsible men

Stingy men never rest since this movie came out

Odogwu has spoken! Someone said the rest are still asking what do you bring to the table