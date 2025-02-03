Is defending your wife-to-be online "simp" behaviour? — Kene vs Nigerians [Opinion]

You just got engaged to the love of your life after a couple of years of dating. You are planning your wedding. But first, you remember: fitness.

You've got to become the hottest bride-to-be in town. Or maybe fitness is just your thing: you know, the health ROI of a fit, gym girl life is huge. And so you start, excited about the results of your healthy living.

On this particular day, you're proud of the progress you've made. You've been documenting your journey so far. In less than a few seconds, your phone comes on: "chk-chk", "chk-chk" you go and saved! You love the photos.

Your X page is very active. It's only logical for you to post them there. You think of a nice caption. You remember you are blessed in many ways. And then you type: "Thankful for life & Gods’s protection".

Post published. You are expecting your fiancé to love them—some of your followers too, a few mutuals on your TL, and maybe some friends.

Oh no! Your post is going viral: hundreds of comments, thousands of likes. You check again. What happened?

Let's break it apart.

1. The unwarranted comment that started it all

Crypto trader, Kene, started a controversial thread on X recently for swiftly "marking his territory" on his fiancee, Stephanie's post after an unidentified user left a lewd comment on her photos.

The comment read, "SORRY TO BOTHER U: ARE YUR LEGS RUMOURS CUS I WOULD LOVE TO SPREAD DEM".

Replying, Kene went: "You go soon spread your legs in detention." And it all began.

While the writer of the comment expressed their freedom of speech, the recipient's husband-to-be found it to be annoying and deserving of a possible prosecution.

And here's why: it was an unsolicited sexual remark. The keyword here is: unsolicited which automatically renders the comment inappropriate, disrespectful, and actionable on the grounds of sexual harassment.

The United Nations describe sexual harassment as unwanted sexual behaviour that could be seen (from the recipient or target's perspective) as uncomfortable, offensive or humiliating.

Was that comment unwanted? Yes. Did it make the recipient uncomfortable? Yes. Plus, her fiancé found it to be offensive. And there you have it.

2. Was Kene's reaction farfetched?

While we've agreed that the comment was unwanted and offensive, what should have been the appropriate reaction from the fiancé? Ignore the comment from the faceless account? Block immediately and tell his wife-to-be to also block the account?

The trigger for the Nigerians who reacted on X was the mention of the word "jail". While Kene may have seen a possible case of sexual harassment that can be taken up legally, the responses that followed his reaction suggest a lack of understanding of the gravity of the situation.

Sexual harassment can cause—and has caused—many to get locked behind bars or suspended from their employment positions.

The picture that was painted which led to the "simp" discourse and digging out old tweets was that of oppression of underprivileged members of society by the rich and successful. Kene representing the latter, while the faceless account is the former.

When in actual fact, it was a case of a man protecting and standing up for his woman against unsolicited lewd comments. Remember the United Nations' definition of sexual harassment.

3. Does the past matter? — if love covers it all

The past, they say, is the past. But what happens when the past is now a threat to the future?

As Nigerians misinterpreted Kene's tweet, they went to hunt out old tweets from his wife-to-be's account to see if she was "worth" the protection.

Boy did they return with news. Their verdict: she wasn't "worth it", because she had tweeted years ago about some of her sexual escapades and the fact that she has sexual urges like a normal human being just like everyone else.

While more decorum can be applied to our social media interactions, this writer wonders why the conclusion would be that a lady "deserves" to be sexually harassed because she has had a presumably wild past.

4. Are men "simps" for standing up for their women?

Seeing as Kene could not evade the "simp" tag just for defending the honour of the woman he loves, chivalry may just be a lost art.

It begs the question: are men not supposed to treat women, especially the women in their lives, with respect and courtesy? Or is the "honour" only reserved for women that society deems "deserving"? What makes a woman "deserving"? Her impeccable past or digital footprints? Or the love a man has for her? I know that's now five questions.

5. What should a woman do when her man is facing the heat for her sake?

Keep quiet until the heat is no longer as strong? Or say something and be judged again. It's really up to the woman.