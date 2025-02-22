Take Ozempic so you can go blind - Tacha blasts critics of her new trim look

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Tacha Akide has lashed out at those criticising her new trim look, which she debuted on social media earlier this week.

The reality TV star, who relocated to the UK recently, shared a video on social media where she looked considerably slimmer.

This transformation caught the attention of fans, and they let it rip with reactions from both sides of the divide. While some appeared impressed by the new look, others not so much as they suggested she attained the new look with medication (Ozempic).

Tacha responded to those who criticised her new look in another video she posted on social media.

She criticised her critics for consistently and blatantly refusing to credit her for any milestone she achieved. She noted that her critics habitually link anything she achieves to everything else but herself.

Refusing to mince words, Tacha ripped into her critics before she eventually suggested they jumped on the same medication (Ozempic) they believe she used to attain her new trim body.

She said, “Tell me why is it so difficult for you people to give me my credit? Everything I do, you people must link it up with something. Every milestone I achieve. Tell me, is it my fault that you’ve decided to live a mediocre life?

"Is it my fault you have decided to be basic and not rich? Is it my fault that you have no self-discipline? I have a big ass. Oh, it’s BBL. I have a flat tummy, o, it’s BBL. It’s no longer she has done a BBL, but she has removed the BBL.

"Let God keep confusing my haters. Let them be running from left to right, centre to middle, and let God keep confusing, you modafuckers. I am looking good as, hell and it’s not my fault that your 27-years-old girlfriend is looking 37.