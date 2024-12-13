I would go to prison for Nicki Minaj - BBNaija's Tacha

Reality TV star and influencer Tacha has once again professed her undying love for Nicki Minaj, calling the rap icon her “mother” and revealing the extent of her admiration.

During her appearance on Madame Joyce's Podcast, the BBNaija alum expressed her deep connection to Nicki, even claiming she’d be willing to go to extreme lengths for the superstar who follows her on Instagram.

Recalling her university days Tacha revealed that she used to be likened to the rap queen, "I am Nicki's biggest fan, she is my mother and that's the word right now. She is literally my mother, literally, back in uni people used to call me Nicki Minaj. I would look like her and use different bright eyeshadow and coloured lips, so they called me Nicki Minaj back then," she explained.

She added, "I'm obsessed with Nicki Minaj and I love her story so much. She is everything and more so if you look up to her, I still want to be this person 20 years from now. Nicki is mother!"

Tacha stressed that her admiration for Nicki Minaj extends beyond just the fandom, crediting the rapper’s journey and resilience as a source of inspiration fo her.

"Anybody hating right now love you deep down, they're just pretending. I would steal Nicki Minaj, I would go to prison for her even. She has been there for so many years, since the young money days," she explained.

The influencer also humorously admitted to being protective of her idol, declaring she would defend Nicki’s honor in person if necessary.

She stated, "I don't get into arguments about her on Twitter but if someone comes to argue with me about her in real life, I have your time. "