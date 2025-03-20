Tacha floors troll who called her out over Rivers State crisis

Big Brother Naija star Tacha has clapped back at a troll who called her out for her 'silence' on the ongoing crisis at Rivers State.

The troll took to X on March 18, 2025, to call her out, saying, "See how Tacha is quiet over this Rivers issue. If it's to come out and talk rubbish about feminists, she will be at the front."

Tacha, who hails from Rivers State, wasted no time in clapping back. She defended herself, stating that she has spoken about the state's issues more than most public figures from the region.

She wrote, "I’ve talked about Rivers State more than all the celebrities from Rivers State put together!! If you’re so concerned, grow up your own platform and talk. Nobody hold ur mouth."

Her response has since sparked mixed reactions, with some social media users supporting her stance. The troll promptly deleted her comment after Tacha's response.

This one is just chasing clout! Tacha that even warned us about a situation like this! What is her own now!

You know why I love Nigerians?? They don’t forget and they will always say the truth, it’s really cool to see that even people that don’t like Tacha are testifying..📌

She's so right! She used to talk about rivers like her life depends on it. Abeg make una allow her drink water drop cup. She Don leave una Nigeria for una.

This comes after President Tinubu's nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, where he announced the six-month suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly. He then declared a state of emergency in the state following the prolonged political crisis that has engulfed the state.

Citing Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, Tinubu stated that the decision was necessary to restore order and prevent further escalation of the crisis.