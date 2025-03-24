"Such hypocrisy": Timi Dakolo calls out Apostle Femi Lazarus again in new post

All this was said in love and with respect, sir. I am not a gospel artist but a Christian raised in church. Let’s not shift the goalpost. By your definition, if anyone charges to minister, they are not gospel artists; they are performers. And by that definition, if any preacher charges to teach and minister, they are merchants of hope and motivational speakers too.



Sir, you are charging as low as $150 per person for your school of ministry, teaching and preaching Jesus. Probably having as much as 1,000 students. Let’s do the maths. You even have premium and standard for God’s house? Are you not selling the gift and revelation freely given to you? Again, let’s not keep shifting the goalpost.