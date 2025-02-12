Social media buzzes over 2Baba’s love confession to Edo State lawmaker

Social media is abuzz following Nigerian singer 2Baba’s public declaration of love for Edo State lawmaker, Honorable Natasha.
The unexpected confession comes shortly after announcing his split from wife Annie Idibia, sparking mixed reactions online as fans weigh in on the new development and defend Natasha against home-wrecker allegations.
See reactions below:
Ladies always choose yourself first, this man has never come out to defend Annie even if it’s because of him they’re dragging her. But he came out to defend the lady he is with right now. And talking about he wants to marry her. I wish them all the best and also Annie. I pray she find herself again.
Upgraded Yul Edochie
I love how men are choosing themselves over drama or what anybody has to say! I wonder how people take these things personal. A person you don't live with at home. Na who wear shoe na know where e dey pain am. In as much as I love them both but if going seperate ways is for the best then so be it
wish you came out to defend @annieidibia1 for once ! God she will be the one we will always know sha ! I don learn my lessons again . I chose myself and I come first always . I love you baba but nah nah wish you the best in your new marriage
One thing 2baba will never lack is women, amongst any age group. I think the problem is that they don't know who he really is, outside the "recent" commercial successes of the big 3, he is Nigeria's biggest super star.
She'll be be the fifth woman you'll have children for. Repercussion dey in old age oh. NJ
This is so sick.