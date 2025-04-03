Shame on those who blocked the road for Natasha - Charly Boy reacts

Nigerian activist and singer Charly Boy has spoken on Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's brave move to arrive at her homecoming rally in Kogi Central by helicopter, despite the state-imposed restrictions on her rally and movement.

The opinionated singer took to Instagram, posting Natasha's picture in support of her cause and shaming those who tried to prevent her rally from holding.

Shame to those who blocked the road for Natasha and forgot that the sky is too wide for the beautiful bird to land and take off. Yeye people, una don see wetin pass una. Shameless men. Ur Fada’s.

Charly Boy, who has been vocal about his support for the embattled senator, sparked reactions in his post's comment section.

Very shameless old men Natasha keep pressing their neck😍😍😍

She showed them action movie

This comes amid the senator's legal battle with Senate President Akpabio on the allegations of sexual harassment. Natasha, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was soon after served a six-month suspension from the Senate for alleged rule violations. Since her allegation, she additionally faces a potential recall, reportedly backed by members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Despite being told to cancel her rally, she arrived on the grounds by helicopter, thus bypassing roadblocks and restrictions. She was met by happy supporters who welcomed her, chanting slogans in solidarity with her.