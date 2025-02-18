Regina Daniels returns to social media amid marriage crisis rumours

Nigerian actress Regina Daniel has returned to social media amid swirling rumours about her marriage to Ned Nwoko, claiming he was expecting a child with actress Chika Ike.

The mother of two posted a playful little video to her TikTok account on February 17, 2025, dancing to a song, with the caption, "Look into my eyes, tears wan wound me." She also posted a few videos to her Snapchat account after attending a party.

After Nollywood actress Chika Ike announced her pregnancy, rumors began to circulate on social media that her unborn child's father is a renowned politician known for polygamy. The speculations also claimed that Ike's alleged baby daddy is already married to a Nollywood actress, further giving social media users reasons to look at Ned Nwoko's direction.

Soon people began to pool into Regina Daniel's page with questions and speculations, prompting her to deactivate her page over the weekend. It was also noticed that Regina did not celebrate Valentine's Day, which just passed, and neither did she celebrate her husband's latest political achievement.

As a result of the spiralling speculations, social media users began to weigh in on the allegations that Ned Nwoko had taken a seventh wife over Regina. The mere idea of that led to tonnes of reactions across social media, with many asserting that the actress deactivated her Instagram out of anger.

However, at the height of the speculation, the office of politician Ned Nwoko nipped the rumours in the bud, stressing that Chika Ike was not pregnant or engaged to him.