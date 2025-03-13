Priscilla Ojo's husband, Juma Jux pens heartfelt message on her birthday

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux has taken to social media to celebrate his wife, Priscilla's 24th birthday.

On March 13, 2025, he posted a video sharing bits from their ongoing holiday in Saudi Arabia, doting on her and expressing his love for her.

Ever since you came into my life everything started making sense, you colored my life in ways I can't put into words having to spend this birthday as your husband is a gift I can never trade for anything I pray to God for many years ahead of laughter, good health, love, peace and everything good I LOVE YOU ❤️ my beautiful wife @its.priscy HAPPY BIRTHDAY #JP2025

The news of the pair's engagement first hit the internet in September 2024, leaving many confused at the time. However, on September 2, 2024, Iyabo Ojo took to Instagram and posted a video of Priscilla and Juma Jux's pre-wedding photoshoot and expressed her excitement about becoming the mother of the bride. She wrote in her caption, "#JP love you both 🥰🥰 @its.priscy & @juma_jux #iyaiyawoloading."

Iyabo Ojo's post at the time came amid confusion on social media after Priscilla posted the pictures from her and her man's traditional photoshoot without announcing her engagement. While some social media users thought it to just be a photoshoot, others assumed the pictures were a form of wedding announcement.

In February 2025, the happy couple tied the knot in a Nikkah ceremony held in the eastern African country. An unforgettable moment of the traditional wedding ceremony was the unveiling of Priscilla's new name, Hadiza Mkambala, as a tribute to marrying into a Muslim culture.

Later that month, Juma Jux proposed to his wife a second time, this time in front of her friends and family who missed the first one. He also proposed with a ring two times the size of the first one, to signify his love. They then legally got hitched later in February; posting beautiful pictures from the ceremony on social media.