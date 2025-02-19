Portable surrenders to Lagos State police after being declared wanted in Ogun

After being declared wanted by the Ogun State police, controversial Nigerian singer Portable has surrendered himself to the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Yaba.

The news was confirmed by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, “Portable just turned himself in at the SCID Yaba. We have contacted the Ogun State Police Command to come pick him up,” he stated.

The singer was declared wanted by the Ogun State police on February 18, 2025, after he and nine of his associates allegedly assaulted and obstructed officers of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

The police force released the official wanted poster across social media, stating that the arrest warrant had been issued against him by the magistrate's court in Ogun state of Nigeria.

He is wanted for the offenses of conspiracy, serious assault, going armed, conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace, and attempted murder by recruiting armed thugs who conspired and attacked officials of against the Ministry of Physical Planning and urban Development, Ota zonal office. The offenses were committed at Oke-Osa, Tigbo ilu, Ota Ogun state on the 5th of February.