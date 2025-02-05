Portable resumes attack on Asake, tells him to hire English teacher

Controversial Street-Hop singer Portable has responded to Asake's newly released single 'Military,' which was targeted at those criticising his spoken English, and has told him to 'Get a teacher.'



On January 5, 2025, Portable took to his Instagram page to upload a video freestyling a song and slamming his counterpart's English.

He sang, "If you sing one, I'd sing two. You can't speak English! Maybe you should get a teacher, olodo. Go and get a teacher, you have money yet you can't speak English. Whether or not you've been I've not , go and get a teacher. I'm not stupid, I can speak British English well. Olodo rabata."

Again, the Zazu Zeh singer's post was met with intense scrutiny regarding his attacks on Asake.

Asake don reach billion stream ? You don reach there before 😂😂

you sure you’re not fighting your self bruh😂

This portable na nollywood on his own

Just the day before, Portable teased a diss track he recorded about Asake and the camouflage outfit he wore at the 67th Grammy Award show. The Sungba singer lost to Tems who won the Best African Music Performance category over Yemi Alade's 'Tomorrow', Chris Brown's 'Sensational' feat Davido & Lojay, and Burna Boy's 'Higher' .

Portable slammed him for losing his nomination, singing, "You wore an army uniform to receive a Grammy, your papa no be army. You wanted to win a Grammy but they didn't give you one."