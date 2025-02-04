Portable faces backlash for dissing Asake over Grammy loss

Nigerian singer Portable has faced backlash online after dissing Asake, who recently lost out on a Grammy win at the 67th award show.
On February 4, 2025, the very controversial artiste teased a diss track he recorded about Asake's loss and the camouflage outfit he wore at the award show. The Sungba singer lost to Tems who won the Best African Music Performance category over Yemi Alade's 'Tomorrow', Chris Brown's 'Sensational' feat Davido & Lojay, and Burna Boy's 'Higher'
Taking to Instagram, Portable sang, "You wore an army uniform to receive a Grammy, your papa no be army. You wanted to win a Grammy but they didn't give you one."
Social media users were not fond of Portable's choice to diss Asake and expressed their annoyance in the comment section, calling him a 'hater' and 'jealous.'
See reactions below:
Whoever thinks this guy isn’t drowning in envy is just blind to the truth. This isn’t criticism; it’s pure, bitter hate. Asake never begged for his greatness; he earned it. And no matter how hard you try, you will never touch even the edge of his success, not in 50 years, not in a lifetime, because hate will never take you where talent and hard work can.
All I see about portable toward his fellow artists is nothing but pure JEALOUSY!!! May God heal you spider man.
If “HATER” was a person, portable Zukwanuike 🙄
Atleast he go Grammy, you which one you go eh portable 😂
As least he was nominated, portable even Asaba award you no get… abegi rest ijn!
The jealousy in portable stinks so bad abeg
Something is serious wrong with this guy and you people think it’s cruise 😂😂