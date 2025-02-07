Portable at large after allegedly assaulting Ogun State officials

Nigerian singer Portable has been declared 'at large' by the Ogun State Police command after his nine of his associates were arrested and arraigned for allegedly assaulting, obstructing officers of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.



On Thursday, February 6, 2025, the Ogun State Police Command arraigned nine associates of popular singer Habeeb Okikiola, known as Portable, before a Magistrates’ Court in Isabo, Abeokuta. individuals were charged with offenses including felony, assault, obstruction, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

The defendants were named —Nurudeen Warris (21), Adetola Alashe (25), Samuel Adeleke (28), Oluwaseun Ayenuwa (19), Oluwapelumi Adeosun (20), Gospel Kanu (20), Precious Ohiegebo (19), Ifeoluwa Babatunde (27), and Fatimo Muhammed (26)—pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the prosecutor Sunday Ekong, the incident occurred on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, around 10:00 a.m. at Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu, Sango-Ota. The defets, along with Portable (who is currently at large), allegedly assaulted and obstructed town planning officers Abidemi Onabanjo, Ramon Lateef, and Akinpelumi Oyero while they were performing their lawful duties at Odogwu Bar, owned by Portable. The assailants were reportedly armed with cutlasses and guns during the attack.

The were charged on Sections 516, 356(3), 80, 249(d), and 320 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State, 2006.

Magistrate O.Mofun granted each defendant bail in the sum of N5 million, with sureties who must be licensed bondmen registered with the Ogun State government. The case has been urned until March 17, 2025, for hearing.

This legal action comes after the Ogun State Government's sealed Portable's uncompleted building and hotel due to alleged illegal development without an approval permit. Portable then took to social media and claimed that government's actions led to the arrest of over 20 individuals, including artists and customers, and the confiscation of vehicles and personal belongings. He also cried for the release of his people.