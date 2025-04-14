VIDEO: Drama as Portable gets arrested again for alleged slander against Saheed Osupa

Nigerian street-hop sensation Habeeb Okikilola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has been arrested by the Kwara State Police Command over a series of defamation-related allegations levelled by veteran fuji musician Saheed Osupa.

Portable, known for his controversial public persona, was apprehended on Sunday, April 13, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The arrest follows a petition filed by Osupa—born Okunola Saheed—accusing the singer of criminal defamation, threats to life, incitement, character assassination, and conduct likely to disturb public peace.

According to a statement by the command’s spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, “In view of the weight of these allegations and the supporting evidence presented, the command secured a valid arrest warrant from a Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin.”

Portable moved to Kwara for interrogation

She further disclosed that the arrest was conducted at approximately 7:25 p.m., after which Portable was transported to Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, for questioning.

“Upon his arrival, the suspect’s statement was taken in the presence of legal representatives from both parties,” Ejire-Adeyemi stated.

The statement also noted that the charges stem from the use of “abusive and offensive language” allegedly directed at the fuji legend on social media and other public platforms.

As of press time, Portable remains in custody. The police confirmed that arrangements are underway to charge him formally in court.