Please cover your lady parts - BBNaija’s Teddy A on trendy gym wear

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Teddy A, has sparked a conversation about gym culture, calling on women to dress more modestly when working out.

The reality TV star addressed the issue in a video posted to Instagram on March 31, 2025, expressing his concerns about what some women perceive as indecent dressing at the gym.

I want to talk about something real quick. If you go to the gym often, I think you'd understand what I'm about to discuss. Our gym queens, I'm not trying to disrespect anyone or be insensitive right but please try to cover your bum before coming into the gym. What's going on?

He stressed that the consistent immodest dressing could potentially lead to women being banned from the gym, if not curbed early.

We don't want them to start banning girls from entering the gym because of indecent dressing. Is it until they start banning you guys before you change? There are a lot of gym fits you can wear that cover all that, you don't need to expose your lady parts. I'm just saying.

He also spoke on another pressing issue- body odour in the gym, calling for people to be more mindful about their personal hygiene.

Also, make people try dey use deodorant come gym, please. This is 2025 for crying out loud. I can't come into the gym and be scared of standing next to you because you're choking me brah! What's going on?

His video sparked mixed reactions, with some agreeing with his stance on gym hygiene and dress codes, while others argue that women should be free to wear what makes them comfortable.