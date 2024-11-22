Phyna disowns family, publicly drops surname

Big Brother Naija star, Phyna has publicly disowned her family. The reality TV star took to X to announce her decision to drop her family surname, Otabor.

Phyna claims that it’s been proven that she has no family, adding that “nobody knows how I came about”. She also disclosed how rough her search for answers has been, noting that she “can’t even describe” the feelings she’s experiencing.

The 27-year-old said she was tossed around relatives' homes as a child, adding that she should’ve suspected foul play all along.

“I am publicly dropping my family surname OTABOR…it has been proven that I actually have no family and nobody knows how I came about….” she wrote

“I’m still searching for answers though… it’s been rough with me lately…… I’m in a place where I can’t even describe how I feel or what to call what I’m going through rn. Going up and the way I was toss around relative I should suspected but guess I was too young… omo my head wan tear!!!!!!”

Phyna’s outburst comes one year after her father, Felix Otabor, claimed she abandoned the family after her BBNaija win. During an interview, Mr Otabor claimed Phyna never returned home after her victory.

“I haven’t seen Phyna, my daughter since she won BBNaija ‘Level Up’ edition last year. She hasn’t returned home since then. I don’t know why? I am an ambulance driver, and when she won the reality TV show, she asked me to do away with all my old cars, promising to change my life.

“But since then, I haven’t seen her. And I don’t have a car again.”

He later confessed that she bought him a jeep following her win, but he wanted more.

At the time, Phyna reacted on Snapchat, claiming she was denied “parental love” as a child. She said her parents often denied that she was their daughter.