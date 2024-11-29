Omotola Jalade Ekeinde undergoes successful gallbladder surgery

Nollywood veteran actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, is in a grateful mood as she recently underwent an emergency surgery to remove her gallbladder which had been causing her several uncomfortable symptoms.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to express her gratitude for the success of the surgery and detail her experience as she battled the challenging symptoms.

She also shared a video of clips taken while she was at the hospital going in for the surgery and after it.

The mother of four, who also shared part of the video call clip with her husband while in the hospital, said the illness was so difficult that doctors told her there was nothing more that could be done at the time.

"Happy Thanksgiving!🍁🦃🍽 please join me as I thank God for Life and Good health . ( so my first caption didn’t post and this is another not as passionate as the first one ) arghhh Have you been told by a Doctor “There’s Nothing more we can do at this time“ ? And you still feel like you’re dying ? A Read ….," she began.

"As you know by now, I had been getting my Films ready and After the day’s edit, I proceeded for the Academy Voting Member’s viewing of the Gladiator 11 …. but all through the viewing, I could not sit up … you see, I had been rushed to the ER twice that week already for back - chest pains that would come intensely and leave the Next day! The doctors were checking for my now Hbp and intense Acid reflux ! On the second admission the Doctor gave all the Drips , blood work and sent me home to manage ? Luckily it left …," she continued.

The actress added that she had been to the emergency room twice already and it was during the third time that they found that her gallbladder was dilated.