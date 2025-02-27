Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa opens up about fertility struggles

Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa has shared her emotional journey through fertility struggles before finally welcoming her baby boy in November 2024.
Speaking during her appearance on The Debbie Show, the actress recounted the immense physical, emotional, and financial toll she endured while trying to conceive. Amusa recalled one time when she was at her lowest and cried to God to bless her with a child or take her life, not caring who could hear her.
She said, "I remember singing at the top of my voice and crying deeply, and I didn't care that my domestic workers could hear me. I saw it as 'God, it's either you take my life at this moment or you fulfil that promise that you have promised me."
Amusa spoke about the financial strain she had due to fertility treatments and how the journey took a toll on her.
If there is anything positive about my life that is remaining, I think this is the time. If there is ever the time, let me experience the positivity in my life, but if there is none, kill me. I'm tired, I cried to God and told him that I was tired. I know millions that went down the drain trying to find fulfilment. I know how many millions I spent and how many surgeries I had, so if it's going to happen, Lord let it happen.
Many women on social media who resonated with her experience and story weighed in on the difficulty of fertility issues.
TTC journey is not child’s play.It will drain you emotionally, financially,psychologically, Mentally…infact ehn there’s actually no word to describe how draining it is.May God come through for every TTC woman
That Journey can be so ins@ne
You don’t know struggle until you’ve had to deal with infertility. Whether explained or unexplained. Baby dust to all those are wining this battle!!! Christ is your armor… victory is yours. Amen.
Waiting period is so so tough , you go wan crazeeeeeeeee