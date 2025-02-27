Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa opens up about fertility struggles

If there is anything positive about my life that is remaining, I think this is the time. If there is ever the time, let me experience the positivity in my life, but if there is none, kill me. I'm tired, I cried to God and told him that I was tired. I know millions that went down the drain trying to find fulfilment. I know how many millions I spent and how many surgeries I had, so if it's going to happen, Lord let it happen.