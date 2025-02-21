No more wahala - Portable vows after meeting bail conditions

Controversial Nigerian artiste Portable has voiced his intention to turn a new leaf after paying ₦2 million bail for assaulting government workers.

Taking to Instagram on February 21, 2025, Portable expressed his gratitude and swore to keep out of trouble.

"Alhamdulilahi for everything 🙏ZAzuu. No more Wahala Na money I dey look for if you no get money Call God," he wrote.

This comes after his recent bruhaha with the Ogun State government, where he was declared wanted by the police on February 18, 2025, after he and nine of his associates allegedly obstructed and assaulted the official Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

The police force released the official wanted poster across social media, stating that the arrest warrant had been issued against him by the magistrate's court in Ogun state of Nigeria.

He is wanted for the offences of conspiracy, serious assault, going armed, conduct likely to cause a breach of the public peace, and attempted murder by recruiting armed thugs who conspired and attacked officials against the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Ota zonal office. The offences were committed at Oke-Osa, Tigbo ilu, Ota Ogun state on the 5th of February.

After the altercation between the singer, his associates, and the officials, the others were quickly arraigned and given ₦5 million each; however, Portable ran away and stayed in hiding for a week. During that one week, he continued to post online, beckoning others for help, and within time his fans began to advise him to turn himself in.