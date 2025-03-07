Nigeria has no consequences for actions - Mr Macaroni fumes

Nigerian comedian and activist Mr Macaroni, has expressed outrage over the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, lamenting over what he describes as a lack of accountability in the country.

Taking to X on March 7, 2025, Mr Macaroni lamented the state of governance and justice in Nigeria, arguing that impunity thrives because there are no real consequences for those in positions of power.

It’s not as if these countries that we call “Saner climes” are not corrupt oo. The difference between these countries and Nigeria is the sense of accountability at the very least. In Nigeria, there is no regard for law and order.

The skit maker pointed to the abuse of power across different sectors, from the legislature to security agencies, emphasising how wealth and influence shield individuals from justice.

From the impunity in the senate, to the shamelessness and abuse of power by security agents, to the total lack of regard for the Nigerian people, everyone is free to act as irresponsibly as they wish so far they have power or money. The real problem we have is the zero consequence for actions.

The rot in this country will continue to eat deep because no matter the gravity of the offence you commit or the amount of Nigerian lives that are at risk because of the reckless behaviour of a few, money, power and influence will wash the guilty as white as snow.

The activist's remarks come amid ongoing controversy surrounding Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension from the Senate following her sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio. The decision has sparked widespread debate, with many questioning the fairness of the process, the broader implications for women in politics, and the safety of women in general.

Also recommended was the barring of Senator Natasha from the National Assembly's premises alongside the cessation of her and her legislative aides salaries. Senator Natasha will also be prohibited from representing the nation in any official capacity pending the completion of her suspension.