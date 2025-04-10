‘Née Means Born’- OAP Osi schools 2Baba’s fiancée, Hon. Natasha

Nigerian OAP Osi Suave has sparked a wave of online corrections and commentary after publicly calling out Hon. Natasha Irobosa Osawaru, a member of the Edo State House of Assembly, for incorrectly using the word née while introducing herself during a legislative plenary.

In a video that quickly made the rounds online, Natasha introduced herself as “ Hon. Natasha Irobosa Osawaru née Idibia” (Referring to Nigerian singer 2Baba, also known as Innocent Idibia, as her fiancé.) This introduction raised immediate eyebrows, with many questioning whether she understood the meaning of the French-derived term "née."



The word, used mostly in formal settings, means "born as" and is traditionally placed before a woman’s maiden name, the surname she had before marriage. Osi Reacts Popular media personality Osi Suave didn’t mince words in his reaction. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Look at this illiterate. Née means born. Meaning, your maiden name or the name you had at birth before you changed it due to marriage.” His blunt correction quickly gained traction, igniting a grammar war on social media that merged with long-running debates about the controversial relationship between Natasha and 2Baba.

But first, who is Hon. Natasha Osawaru? Hon. Natasha, 30, is a rising figure in Edo State politics. She currently serves as the Deputy Majority Leader in the state House of Assembly, representing Egor Constituency under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). However, in recent months, she's gained more attention for her personal life than for her political work. Earlier this year, Afrobeat legend 2Baba caused an online storm when he publicly declared love for Natasha and referred to her as his “future wife,” following months of speculation. Many fans saw this as a betrayal of his longtime marriage to Annie Idibia, especially given the timing of their recent marital troubles.

Twitter reacts Hon. Natasha’s awkward use of née during her introduction became the internet’s newest obsession. Here’s what Nigerians on Twitter had to say: @SquadNavigators: “Shame wear me g-string. Olodo doesn't even know how to use the word.” @Mo_Reec: “Is it not supposed to be the other round? Hon. Natasha Idibia, Née Osawaru? Na wao!” @MozieVin: “This is the dumbest thing I have heard today. Even if you are married, née stands for your own surname and not that of your husband.”



@Donald Angbas: “What is née Idibia? Is she that dull not to know where and how it is used? BTW, why is the session so rowdy?”



@seowriter: “Isn't ‘née’ meant to introduce someone's Maiden Name? As in the surname she answered before getting married.” @D_Conservatives: “How did that wag and proud homewrecker become a member? Edo is inferior to Lagos in all ramifications.”



Others, like @African_unifier, attempted to defend the relationship: “They are married, case closed.” And some were just bewildered by the entire saga: @Precious_jr21: “I no know whether na 2Baba use juju for her abi na she use juju for 2Baba. Them just dey confuse me.”