Mohbad's younger brother, arrested in Lagos

Adura, the younger brother of the late singer Mohbad, has been arrested by the Nigeria Police on the premises of the Magistrates’ Court in the Ogba area of Lagos State.

According to reports by Punch Newspapers, Adura was arrested on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, alongside his friend, Ibrahim Koleosho, aka King White, shortly after attending a legal proceeding regarding a phone he sold to a man named Damola Ayinde.

Mohbad’s mother broke down over Adura's arrest, saying, “Please help me, Nigerians. Yomi Fabiyi and Sam Jojo have taken my son. I don’t know where they are taking him to. He asked them to take my son away. My son did nothing to them. They must not lay a hand on him, he is sick. Damola, you’ve put me in trouble. Mohbad’s spirit will fight you.”

A police source who knew about the arrest confided in the outlet that they were arrested by operatives of the Zone 2 Police Command.

“Yes, they were arrested by the police operatives from Zone 2, Onikan, not men of the Lagos State Command,” he said.