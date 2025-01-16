Mohbad's mother, Yomi Fabiyi clash at press conference

Late Mohbad’s mother, Abosede engaged in a verbal altercation with Yomi Fabiyi, the Nollywood actor, during a press conference on Wednesday.
Fabiyi, under the umbrella of his Break the Silence foundation, organized a ‘World Press Conference’ tagged “Justice for Mohbad 2025”.
During the presser, Fabiyi claimed that Mohbad’s junior brother Adura demanded Three Million naira (N3,000,000) for information pertaining to the singer’s death.
Countering Fabiyi’s claims, Abosede questioned his intentions during an impassioned altercation. Defending her younger son’s honour, she dismissed Fabiyi’s claims as false. She said,
Adura is not the one who messaged you about knowing the cause of Mohbad’s death. Adura sold his phone to Damola because he did not have money. It was Damola that messaged him and it is publicly known. I confronted the boy, and he confessed and also apologised,
She added,
The first time you came out publicly about your intention to help seek justice I was happy but later I felt you also wanted to kill Adura, my son.
You said he was the one who messaged you, it is publicly known he wasn’t but you went ahead to organise a conference. Do you want to tarnish his image?
If Adura truly knew the cause of his brother’s death, he would have joined him. If we do not know the cause, I will not mourn over my surviving children.
Responding, Fabiyi denied that he intentionally maligned Adura.
There is no way I would wish Adura or Mohbad any harm. If it wasn’t Adura who sent the message explaining Mohbad’s death, would you want me to keep quiet?
All I am trying to say is that it was Adura’s handle that sent me the message. I don’t have anything against him. When I saw the message, I thought you wanted to help your brother.
Mohbad's death two years ago remains a contentious issue.