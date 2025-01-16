Mohbad’s brother requested ₦3million for incriminating video - Actor Yomi Fabiyi

Nigerian actor Yomi Fabiyi has sparked reactions after alleging that Adura, the brother of late singer Mohbad, requested ₦3 million in exchange for an incriminating of the singer of his wife fighting.

Speaking at the recent World Press Conference held to demand justice for Mohbad, Fabiyi claimed that Adura had additional information about the singer who died on September 12, 2023.

He claimed,

Adura Aloba, Mohbad's younger brother, sent me a DM after listening to me for a while and reacting in the comment section. When he realised that I didn't see the DM in time, he asked me to check my DM, and lo and behold, he offered to give me a video of a fight between the late singer Mohbad and his wife for ₦3 million.

At that moment at the press conference, Mohbad's mother interjected in tears and slammed the actor for speaking ill of her only living son.

After she was pacified, the actor continued, "He went further to convince me that the altercation between his brother and his wife resulted in the singer falling down the stairs and hitting his head on the floor."

Fabiyi linked the alleged video to the day Mohbad was hurriedly buried in a small casket, with his neck broken and bent at an awkward angle to fit. He added,

This can equally be linked to the bent neck in the casket. The conversation went on for a while with me playing along. He asked for my email and sent a 3-second, partly censored image to me. I previewed the video and saw a violent argument in the back, and I probed for a longer, uncensored version, but the conversation ended there.

This allegation has sparked reactions from social media users, with many outraged at the potentiality that the singer's brother withheld evidence, and others slamming Fabiyi.

See reactions below:

Yomi the confusionist. Moh’s neck and legs were br0ken to fit in a smaII casket according to his father who hastily buried him. Damola confessed to sending that message and asked for forgiveness yet you still push a narrative that it’s hadurah. You are hounding this boy who is yet to heal from this trauma for ur own gain.

It’s funny how nobody is faulting the brother for asking for payment before he releases an evidence that will give justice for his brother.

I thought they said the broke his neck so he could fit into the casket? Abi na only me hear that one?