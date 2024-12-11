Mark Angel reveals why he no longer manages Emmanuella and Success

The surprising revelation many fans are just finding out is that Mark Angel no longer manages Emmanuella and Success.

The 33-year-old revealed that he no longer holds the position because of his increasingly busy and demanding schedule in a viral TikTok live session.

While there are speculations that this change must have occurred following the allegations from former crew member, Denilson Igwe, who recently accused Mark Angel of financial exploitation, the owner of the popular Mark Angel Comedy clarified that his decision was not related to the recent controversy.

Mark Angel, however, assured fans that he is still in creative partnership with the teen stars, noting that their management was now being handled by a professional agency.

In his words, "I no longer manage Emmanuella and Success. They are now being managed by a professional agency because I have more work now and am too busy to manage them. But I still work with them."

Recall that Denilson Igwe during his recent appearance on the Honest Bunch podcast alleged that the award-winning content creator was cheating him and the rest of the crew members.

He also claimed that he started Mark Angel Comedy and was the one filming the content which Mark was posting on Facebook in their early days but he wasn’t informed when the Facebook page got monetised.

He added that Mark didn’t give him a dime from the proceeds of the monetisation until 2016 when he gave him ₦50,000 after buying a car for himself.