Lamborghini Mercy: BBNaija's Mercy Eke finally buys dream car

BBNaija star Mercy Eke has excitedly taken to social media to reveal that she finally copped her dream car; a Lamborghini.

On February 27, 2025, the reality TV star posted a video to her Instagram page, showing off the exquisite, orange luxury vehicle. Eke struck different poses next to the vehicle, with a bouquet of dazzling black roses in her hands.

She wrote in her caption, "LAMBO in a LAMBO☺️😉I know y’all saw this one coming, it was always a matter of when 🥰🥰My Newest pet is finally here 💨 "

Eke has been known fondly by the nickname 'Mercy Lambo' since she stepped into the limelight as a BBNaija housemate in 2019, subsequently winning the show. Former housemate Jeff took credit for the nickname, saying, "My favourite housemate is Mercy, I gave her the name Lamborghini Mercy. Mercy is the embodiment of judging a book by its cover. People look at her as a bad b*tch but her heart is the exact opposite. She has a good heart."

As expected, the news about her dream car was welcomed with excitement from her fans, followers and well-wishers.

Actress Nancy Isime wrote, "About time! 🔥🔥🔥"

whatttttttttttttt thaaaaaaaaaaaaafuqqqqqqqqqqq QUEEEEEN LAMBOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!! 🍾

I fainted like 500 times

Come and pick me up tomor oooooooo… Ikoyi way

The mother that mothered their mother!!! Damn girl congrats big M

Lamborghini Mercy