Kate Henshaw blows hot over traffic in Lagos due to bridge closure

Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw has expressed annoyance over the closure of the Independence Bridge, Victoria Island, which caused immense gridlock for hours in Lagos on April 2, 2025.
Following the backlash, the Minister of Works ordered the reopening of the bridge to ease the heavy traffic. However, Henshaw took to X to criticise the lack of proper planning, stressing that the work should have been scheduled for nighttime to minimize disruptions.
In truly civilised nations, such work is done under the gentle cover of night when the city sleeps when disruption is minimal. It's a matter of respect, empathy & COMMON SENSE"-.... Now you want to open an already excavated bridge for damage control! Mscheeew
Her comments resonated with many Nigerians who expressed their agreement and shared similar experiences in the comment section.
See comments below:
Exactly my point yesterday while plying that road via leventis, I told the people with me, that this is supposed to be done at night, you don't just decide to subject people to untold stress when there's a more better alternative. We suffered that of 3rd mainland bridge .
I was surprised the first time I saw a crew in Germany fixing roads at 2am. Asked why. Was told it's to minimize disruptions and also to save the government from lawsuits by citizens if they fail to fix the road within the stipulated time frame. I remember fatherland, I smh.
There are two sides to a coin…. While I’m not supporting the consequences of this side, How are we sure the engineers will do good work if they work in the night? Again …our leaders need to do better. It still boils down on corruption.
Good morning maami. This was exactly the point I was trying to make yesterday. They could do anything at night, and clear out the road by 4 a.m. There won't be any tension if they start like 11:00 p.m, but NO.
I had a long discussion with my friend on our way home stuck in that 6 hour long traffic last night. From snakes swallowing JAMB money, to the needless redesign of the naira notes, to announcing election results in the dead of night, our politicians no rate us at all.