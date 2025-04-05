I've been kidnapped - 2Baba makes light of mother's claim that he's gone missing

Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has finally addressed his missing persons report to security agencies, which his mother made.

Recall that a few weeks ago, 2Baba’s mother wrote to the Department of State Services (DSS), seeking help in locating the singer, whom she claimed the family did not know his whereabouts.

Although the singer has been sighted in public on several occasions since the missing person’s report, 2Baba has now addressed it.

The singer spoke on the controversy while performing at a recent comedy show.

Speaking sarcastically, 2Baba said the show is to help raise ransom for his kidnappers to release him.

He said, “Allegedly I have been missing. Allegedly I have been kidnapped. So as we come Acapella show, this show is to generate money for the kidnappers to release me.”

The singer’s statement comes weeks after his new love, Natasha Osawaru, also responded to insinuations that she is keeping him against his will.

She pointed out that he was an adult who came to her after choosing her. She also spoke about the controversial bead the singer has in his hands and insisted that it was not diabolical.

2Baba and Natasha have continued to make public appearances together despite being targeted for criticism by the public.

Recently, comedian Justice Nuagbe aka Ushbebe called for national prayers for 2Baba over his relationship with Natasha.

In a video, Ushbebe questioned the dynamics of their relationship, suggesting there’s more to it than meets the eye.

Ushbebe expressed unease about how 2Baba follows Natasha around, likening it to a “schoolboy” behaviour.

In addition to the national prayers he called for, the comedian also urged 2Baba to “free himself” from Natasha’s influence.

He said, “I like minding my business, but on this particular issue, I have to speak up. Which one is all these rubbish na? Which one be all these see finish na? You go dey hold legend's hand, dey carry am waka like person wey you wan go drop for school. Let’s just call for prayers for legend o!