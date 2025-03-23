It's your choice to say yes - Jide Kosoko on sex-for-role syndrome in Nollywood

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, has spoken about the existence of sex-for-role practice in the Nigerian movie industry, advising actresses to take a stand and say no when it is proposed to them.

He made his position known as the latest guest on the Honest Bunch podcast, where he stressed that no actress can be forced to accept a sex-for-role proposal.

The veteran actor insisted that “If anybody introduces anything to you, if you’re not interested, say no.”

He, however, added that if the disposition of an actress to a sex-for-role proposal from a filmmaker is positive, such a person can go ahead, saying “that means you want to dance to his tune.”

Jide Kosoko, therefore, clarified that his position does not in any way justify the practice of sex-for-role. Instead, actresses who fall for the antics of filmmakers engaging in this practice should take responsibility for their decision and stop bothering the public with it.

He said, “I don’t understand, if I say I need you to come and warm my bed so that I can give you this role, and you say no, you don’t want, Go! You don’t want! They cannot force you to that. If anybody introduces anything to you, if you’re not interested, say no.

"But if you want that role by all means, that means you want to dance to his tune. I’m not saying he’s right to have introduced that to you but if he says it one way or the other, and you fall to it, that’s your business, how does that concern the whole world?”

Speaking further on the podcast, the veteran actor also discussed the extent to which some actresses go to for fame.

He explained that he knows some actresses, even popular ones, who entered the industry with the aim of sleeping around so they could attain fame.

“All these sex for roles thing, forget about it. I know some ladies that are equally coming into the industry with determination that ‘by the time I sleep with this, sleep with that, I will get my name. I know of some popular actresses, I know of even a magistrate,” the veteran actor said.