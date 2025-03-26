It's hard to be patriotic in Nigeria - Food blogger Chef T laments hardships

Popular Nigerian food blogger Chef T has voiced his frustrations over the harsh economic realities in the country, stating that survival has become the primary focus for many adults, leaving little room for financial growth or personal fulfillment.
In an Instagram post, Chef T highlighted how basics, which are easily accessible in other countries, have become luxuries in Nigeria.
But for how long will ADULTS only be able to afford food? There are other things that make adulthood fun, like having investments, properties, accessible cash to travel anywhere, active insurance covers, giving kids the best education, taking care of family and living life on your own terms.
In Nigeria, many adults are only able to put food on the table, every other thing that seem basic in some other countries are like luxury in Nigeria cause tell me why owning a car is counted as luxury????
The chef expressed her fear for the future of Nigeria and the unborn generation of Nigerians, stressing that the economic situation is too difficult to live with.
What does the future of Nigeria hold for our children if adults are going through this already? Adults can’t have what the “need” what the wish is even far fetched! It’s hard to be patriotic in a country like Nigeria! It’s REALLY HARD! Now the “luxury” of food wants to be taken away? Which way NIGERIA!!!
The food blogger also criticized the lack of opportunities for young Nigerians, lamenting that instead of focusing on career advancement and innovation, many are stuck battling basic survival needs.
So many talents are wasting away in Nigeria. We channel our focus in hustling for basic things instead of putting in the energy into things that will make us live a life of ease. Our mates are achieving successes with ease all over the world but many of us are here fighting for our lives while struggling to buy fuel, turn on the gen, bus conductor wahala, HUNGER!!!! NO JOBS!!!!!!!