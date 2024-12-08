‘In 2025, I won’t visit restaurants that don’t abide by my rules’, Daddy Freeze declares, list rules

Dear Nigerian Restaurants, If You Don’t Stock Diet, Light, Or Zero Sugar Drinks, I Won’t Be Visiting Ur Restaurants In 2025.



I don’t drink regular soda it’s all sugar.



I don’t drink fruit juices, even freshly squeezed, as they are sugar-swamped.



Aspartame is much safer than sugar. For it to be harmful to you, you need at least 48 cans a day. The P0!$0N is in the quantity. Remember, if you drank 5 litres of water at once, you could kpai from water intox!cati0n.



All the restaurants I visited in the UK had zero sugar or diet drinks options. Nigerians, please.