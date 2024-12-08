‘In 2025, I won’t visit restaurants that don’t abide by my rules’, Daddy Freeze declares, list rules

Outspoken media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has sent out a stern warning to restaurant owners in Nigeria ahead of the New Year.
The former Coolfm in a post on his Instagram page told restaurant owners that they must follow a certain list of his rules before he would patronize them in 2025.
Listing his rules, Daddy Freeze declares that restaurants he would visit in 2025 must stock diet, light, or zero-sugar drinks.
He went on to add that he doesn’t drink regular soda as all the brands are all sugary, noting also that he does not drink fruit juices.
Daddy Freeze compared Nigerian restaurants to their counterparts in the UK where he said they provide soft drinks with zero sugar or diet drinks. His post read,
Dear Nigerian Restaurants, If You Don’t Stock Diet, Light, Or Zero Sugar Drinks, I Won’t Be Visiting Ur Restaurants In 2025.
I don’t drink regular soda it’s all sugar.
I don’t drink fruit juices, even freshly squeezed, as they are sugar-swamped.
Aspartame is much safer than sugar. For it to be harmful to you, you need at least 48 cans a day. The P0!$0N is in the quantity. Remember, if you drank 5 litres of water at once, you could kpai from water intox!cati0n.
All the restaurants I visited in the UK had zero sugar or diet drinks options. Nigerians, please.
It remains to be seen if Daddy Freeze’s intervention will be enough for Nigerian restaurant owners who are not already doing the things listed by the media personality to make the adjustments needed to follow the rules.