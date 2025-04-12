I'm ready to be 3rd, 4th, or 5th wife if there's an opportunity - Toke Makinwa

Media personality Toke Makinwa has said she is ready to become a second, third, or fourth wife at this point in her life if the opportunity presents itself.

She made this public while speaking on the recent episode of her podcast Toke Moments.

“At this point in my life, if I have the opportunity to marry again, as a second, third, fourth or fifth wife, I will take it,” she admitted to her guest.

Recall that Toke had spoken about being single and childless at 40 in an earlier podcast episode.

The media personality who turned 40 last year admitted that the situation “always made me tear up.”

However, she noted that she doesn’t allow herself to wallow in pity; rather, she focuses on her accomplishments and the love she is surrounded by.

She said, “I am 40, I am single, and I am childless. I said it, and I didn’t die, which always made me tear up,” adding, "I look at my life like I am 40 and a boss, have built an empire, am one of the most resounding voices in Africa.”

On the same episode, Toke also spoke about marriage and divorce, saying she would have gotten divorced a second time if she had gotten into another marriage after her first crashed.

Toke’s first marriage to fitness expert Maje Ayida crashed in 2016 after two years on the grounds of adultery.

Speaking about her marriage to Ayida, she noted how she was blamed for the marriage crashing, even though her ex-husband fathered a child with another woman.