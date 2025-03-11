Ijoba Lande says he will forgive his wife but won’t take her back

Nigerian comedian Ganiyu Kehinde, popularly known as Ijoba Lande, has spoken out about his wife Darasimi’s alleged infidelity, stating that while he is willing to forgive her, their relationship is over.

During his recent Instagram livestream, Ijoba Lande emphasised the importance of forgiveness but made it clear that he would not reconcile with his estranged wife.

"I won't accept her back, but for me to make heaven and for God to forgive all my sins, I will forgive her," he said. "She has done her own, I forgive her, but it's gone. Do you understand?"

The comedian also shared his thoughts on personal growth and learning from past experiences, urging people to be cautious about repeating mistakes.

"No matter what someone does to you in life, if they ask for your forgiveness, please forgive them, but don't allow the thing to repeat itself. Don't allow the mistake you make to repeat itself," he added.

Ijoba Lande’s remarks come after his wife, Darasimi, responded to allegations of infidelity, claiming that the controversy stemmed from a game of ‘Truth or Dare’ and that no romantic affair occurred.

Ijoba Lande had previously accused Darasimi of having multiple affairs during their marriage, a claim that has sparked significant public discourse. However, in her recent statement, Darasimi refuted the allegations, insisting that her only questionable interaction with another man, Baba Tee, was during a ‘Truth or Dare’ game.