I want to be a troll on the internet sometimes - Ayra Starr confesses

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr has revealed her secret desire to be an internet troll, admitting that she once ran a fan page for rapper Nicki Minaj before becoming famous.

She revealed her humorous intention during a recent sit-down on the I Said What I Said podcast, stressing that if she could troll other people she wouldn't feel as bad when other people say negative things about her online.

"Sometimes I want to be a troll on the internet, probably with a fake page so that when people insult me I won't feel bad because I do the same," she said, prompting the hosts to burst into fits of laughter. However, the Rush singer expressed her seriousness on the matter, citing Rihanna as an example of a celebrity with a ruthless clap-back game.

"Rihanna that year, she used to clap back at people back to back," she said and the show hosts agreed.

Ayra then confessed that not only did she have a page for trolling others in the past, she also created a fan page for defending Nicki Minaj, whom she's a big fan of.

I did have a troll page before I became Ayra Starr. I had a Nicki Minaj fan page too, I used to be a troll so I feel like I've been there done that but I feel like it'd fit me small. I respect it so much, I think it I could use my own Ayra Starr page. Trolling would be so fun.

Since becoming famous, the singer has faced her fair share of trolling and negative comments on social media, particularly on her fashion choices characterised by skimpy clothing.