I swear your papa no try - Eedris Abdulkareem calls out Seyi Tinubu in new song

Amid the national hardships and public outcry, veteran Nigerian singer Eedris Abdulkareem has called out Seyi Tinubu, the son of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Seyi Tinubu sparked controversy after describing his father as the greatest president in Nigeria’s history while addressing a gathering of youths in Adamawa State and the video went viral on Monday, March 17, 2025, garnering reactions.

He defended his father’s leadership, stating that despite criticism, the president remains committed to national progress.

“It was never politics, but they keep coming for me, they keep coming for my family, they keep coming for your father, and they keep coming for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the greatest president in the history of Nigeria,” he said.

“He is the only president that has kept your people at home, from when he was governor to when he became president, the only president that considers youths, the only president that created a platform for young people to fly,” Seyi asserted.

He also credited his father with fostering an economy that benefits all Nigerians.

“The only president that created an economy that has benefitted everybody, the only president that is not trying to enrich his own pocket,” he added.

Reacting in his new song, Abdulkareem slammed Seyi, telling him to inform his father about the struggles of the people.

Seyi, tell your papa country hard. Tell your papa people dey die. Tell your papa this one don pass jagajaga. Seyi, how far? I swear your papa no try. Too much empty promises. On behalf of Nigerians, take our message to him; kidnappers dey kill Nigerians.