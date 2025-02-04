I never accused Naira Marley of killing Mohbad - Iyabo Ojo

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has responded to singer Naira Marley, who recently posted their old conversations online.

In a now-deleted post, Iyabo Ojo clarified the nature of their interactions, explaining that she had supported various artists, including Naira Marley, by promoting their songs and inviting them to her events.

"Naira Marley recently shared our old chats, and I’d like to address some points. As a TikTok sensation, I’ve promoted various artists’ songs, including Naira Marley. In 2020, I promoted his song after his team contacted me through my son Festus," the actress wrote.

She clarified that, contrary to what some people may believe about her issues with him, she does not think Naira Marley killed him.

However, when disturbing videos and petitions alleged that Sam Larry, Naira Marley’s friend, bullied Mohbad, a young artist who tragically lost his life, I questioned Naira Marley’s inaction. I never accused him of killing Mohbad, but the evidence suggests Mohbad’s life was threatened.

My issue with Naira Marley stems from his failure to intervene in Mohbad’s bullying. Furthermore, I’ve been made aware of allegations regarding Naira Marley’s involvement in other disturbing incidents, which will be addressed in court if necessary.

I won’t turn a blind eye to injustice, even if it involves someone I’m close to. I interact with many celebrities via DM, including Vice Versa, and I won’t hesitate to speak out against injustice, regardless of our past interactions. Naira Marley, you were mistaken if you thought I’d stay silent.