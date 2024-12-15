‘I made friends during my time in Ikoyi prison’, Ice Prince speaks about his prison experience

Whatever story you were told is not what happened. The case is over now, so I can talk about it. I spent six days in jail. I didn’t get preferential treatment. It’s a prison, so there was no preferential treatment. I’m not talking about a police cell.



I have seen a lot of celebrities and public figures who went to police cells come out to brag as if they went through some sh*t. If you’ve never been to prison, you ain’t seen it yet. I can’t explain it. It’s a different world. I don’t pray for my worst enemy to experience it.



You have to be careful out there because mistakes can take you there. There are so many innocent people in there. It wasn’t a good experience.



But I made friends in there. We hung out and chatted. It’s a different institution of higher learning.