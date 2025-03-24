'I love you,' Apostle Femi Lazarus tells Timi Dakolo as they settle

Timi Dakolo and Apostle Lazarus have now reached an amicable stand, according to a recent post.

This is after the singer expressed his thoughts regarding Apostle Lazarus' sermon where he projected an alleged invoice from a gospel singer outlining a $10,000 honorarium with a compulsory 50% non-refundable deposit.

Dakolo had earlier dismissed the authenticity of the invoice and warned people against being gullible, adding that the said artist in question should be named.

"Nigerians, you should not believe everything you see. Nobody has a 40-man crew in Nigeria. Name the artist in order to justify capping 😂," he wrote as a comment.

He further went on to make a separate post in which he called the minister out, further questioning his’ stance, pointing out that the pastor himself charges for his school of ministry. His post contained screenshots of two emails sent to him when he applied to Lazarus' school, charging $150 per student.

Part of his caption read, "Sir, you are charging as low as $150 per person for your school of ministry, teaching and preaching Jesus. Probably having as much as 1,000 students. Let’s do the maths. You even have premium and standard for God’s house? Are you not selling the gift and revelation freely given to you? Again, let’s not keep shifting the goalpost."

Now in a fresh post made on his Instagram page, Apostle Lazarus has shared a photo of himself, Dakolo and Apostle Iren with a caption that implies that both parties have come to a mutual understanding.

He wrote, "My brother @timidakolo is a music legend. Give him his flowers. What a man! He genuinely carries the burdens of musicians. His concerns are real. I love you. Better structures will be built. Pain is real. From pulpit to the pew, the pain is real, but we will be fine.

"This generation will not have a carryover of pain. Hosts will do better. Guests will do better. We will have a better nation together. I don't know how to edit my brother @pst_iren out of the picture."