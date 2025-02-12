I love Honourable Natasha and I want to marry her - 2Baba on dating Edo Lawmaker

After being spotted at the Edo State House of Assembly, Nigerian singer 2Baba broke his silence on the reports, claiming he is now dating an Edo State lawmaker.
In a now-deleted video, the singer addressed Nigerians, speaking on his recent split from his wife Annie Idibia, whom he was married to for over a decade.
I’ve been seeing so many things and so many people coming up with their own false narratives and malicious nonsense after I posted what I posted. Yes, I said what I said.
2Baba addressed the swirling speculations, aiming to set the record straight on rumours that he is now romantically involved with an Edo State lawmaker. However, he confirmed the rumours by voicing his intentions to marry Natasha one day; he also countered the reports that she broke his marriage to Annie.
Everybody is going to be alright and everyone is fine, there is no fight or quarrel, I said what I said. Honorable Natasha has been called names and named a home breaker, she is a young, brilliant and amazing young woman and sha had nothing to do with what’s happening to my marriage to Annie. But I see people trying to rope her into everything. Yes. Love her, she’s amazing and cool and I want to marry her.
2Baba emphasised that despite the separation, he and Annie maintain a mutual understanding.
Annie and I aren’t fighting and we have a good understanding of what is going on. So for everyone saying alleged things, keep alleging; everyone should continue with their so-called perfect lives. I understand that I’m the one who brought all this online so you’re allowed to interfere. But when you want to allege, make sure you know what you’re alleging.
He also added that Natasha is now 'his world' and urged Nigerians to beg her to accept his marriage proposal. 2Baba has quickly become a trending topic on social media alongside Annie, who has reportedly been in a rehabilitation facility.