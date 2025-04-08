I haven't met a Nigerian pastor who knows the scriptures - Daddy Freeze sparks reactions

Controversial media personality Daddy Freeze has once again stirred the pot, this time claiming that Nigerian pastors do not truly understand scripture.
In a recent video making the rounds online, Daddy Freeze argued that while many Nigerian pastors may quote the Bible extensively, they fall short of grasping the scriptures in their true context.
I believe pastors should apply scholarliness to doctrine. I took my time to study it, and when I say study scripture I mean study. I have not met a Nigerian pastor that knows scriptures. They might know the Bible but they don't know scripture.
According to the controversial personality, understanding the Bible goes beyond reading popular translations like the King James Version. He emphasised the need for scholarly depth.
There is what you call the scholarly consensus, which means they've sat down with the papyrus, sat with the original scriptures and what's left of it and they've been able to agree with its data. Do you understand what I'm telling you?. You can't tell me that you know the Bible because you have studied the King James from the beginning to the end. Until you study in the original languages, you don't know scripture.
The statement, unsurprisingly, triggered a series of reactions online:
Well, I agree with Daddy Freeze on this one. Even Bible verses, many of the pastors don't know. They only know the verses that enrich them or exert control on others.
So Daddy Freeze or whatever they call him is now now the mostly knowledgeable in scriptures and some ignorant people here are already twerking for him because they are tossed by everything that sounds attractive like no pastor in Nigeria knows scriptures Look who’s talking.
Is it about scriptures , or Making sure the spirit of the Holy Ghost leads you on what to preach or teach. If you read the Bible with a carnal mind, you will never understand anything.